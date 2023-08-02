Trump Capitol Riot

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington. Trump now faces felony charges of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

 Associated Press files

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.

The four-count indictment reveals new details about a dark chapter in modern American history, detailing handwritten notes from former Vice President Mike Pence about Trump’s relentless goading as well as how Trump sought to exploit the violence of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot to remain in office.

