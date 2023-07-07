California Trucks Emissions

Some of the nation’s largest truck makers agreed Thursday to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by 2036. The agreement with the California Air Resources Board ensures lawsuits are less likely to delay or block the state’s new rules for the trucking industry.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — Some of the nation’s largest truck makers on Thursday pledged to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade, part of an agreement with state regulators aimed at preventing lawsuits that threatened to delay or block the state’s emission standards.

California is trying to rid itself of fossil fuels, passing new rules in recent years to phase out gas-powered cars, trucks, trains and lawn equipment in the nation’s most populous state.

