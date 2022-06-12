LOS ANGELES — An investigation was underway to determine why a motorist behind the wheel of a truck allowed the vehicle to veer onto a sidewalk and strike nine people, Saturday, in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, sending six to a hospital including an adult who was seriously injured.
A black 2001 Ford F-150 truck was heading westbound on Wilshire Boulevard, near MacArthur Park, when the vehicle went on the sidewalk, at about 8:35 a.m., crashing into several street vendors and pedestrians, including two children, at the northeast corner of Wilshire and Alvarado Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:36 a.m. to 647 S. Alvarado St.
The driver, passenger, one male pedestrian, three female pedestrians, a female eight-year-old child and a male eight-year-old child were taken to local hospitals, police said.
Three people involved in the crash — two men and a woman — declined to be sent to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
“It was originally reported that a firearm was pointed at the driver by an unknown male. However, after further interviews with the driver and witnesses, no firearm was ever seen,” according to an LAPD statement. “The investigation also revealed there were no signs of impairment or other related crimes.”
It was unclear whether the motorist was cited or arrested.
