PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will send students who get expelled from school or who have had problems with attendance or behavior to a Palmdale School District community day school under a memorandum of understanding unanimously approved by Keppel trustees at the Feb. 15 meeting.
“Yes, with the hopes that someday we can just house all of our own students here and not have to share districts,” trustee Theresa McCafferty said.
Keppel Union will pay Palmdale School District $75 per day, or $5,250 for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. The agreement is in effect through the 2022-23 school year, or until one of the districts terminates it.
According to the memorandum of understanding, Palmdale School District will make a community day school available when an appropriate program is not available at Keppel Union School District. Palmdale School District will claim average daily instruction funds for the student.
“Palmdale SD will provide KUSD with a monthly invoice for all education-related expenses incurred in the previous month to educate the student not covered by the ADA,” the agreement said. “KUSD will pay such invoice within 30 days of its receipt of the invoice.”
The agreement also covers students with disabilities. According to the agreement, should Keppel request placement of a student with eligible disabilities, Keppel would be responsible for covering all costs associated with the provision of the student’s individualized education plan or Section 504 plan, including, but not limited to, placement, support/related services and transportation.
