Turkey Trot files

Rebecca Martin (right) motions to her dog Jassm prior to the start of the 2019 five-kilometer and 10K Turkey Trot at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA. The event is scheduled to take place again, this year, on Thanksgiving Day.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Family YMCA will host the 14th annual 5-kilometer and 10K Turkey Trot, on Thanksgiving Day, and the 1K Gobble Wobble Fun Run, on Thanksgiving eve.

The 1K Gobble Wobble Fun Run is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., on Nov. 23, at the YMCA, at 43001 10th St. West.

