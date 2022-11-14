LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Family YMCA will host the 14th annual 5-kilometer and 10K Turkey Trot, on Thanksgiving Day, and the 1K Gobble Wobble Fun Run, on Thanksgiving eve.
The 1K Gobble Wobble Fun Run is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., on Nov. 23, at the YMCA, at 43001 10th St. West.
The Gobble Wobble run is geared toward children 12 and younger. Registration costs $15.
The 5K and 10K Turkey Trot are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., Nov. 24, also at the YMCA. Registration costs $35.
All runners receive a race T-shirt, finisher’s medal and swag bag.
For the second consecutive year, participants’ dogs can cross the finish to earn their own medal. The registration fee for dogs is $15.
The Turkey Trot is the AV Family YMCA’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“Hoping for 600 runners and hoping to raise $45,000 this year,” Executive Director Cynthia Lathrop wrote in an email.
As of Thursday, $27,136 or 60% of the goal was met.
For details, call the Antelope Valley Family YMCA at 661-723 9622.
