ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District hopes to leverage an estimated $21.5 million in state funds to redesign the 41-year-old Tropico Middle School.
The state allocated $23.7 million for Tropico’s redesign about 10 years ago. Of that, the state previously apportioned $2.2 million to the District for the initial design process. That leaves $21.5 million of the original allocation. However, the District faces a tight window to get the necessary approvals.
The proposed redesign focused on 26 general education classrooms and two special education classrooms representing an estimated 28,000 square feet, according to a presentation by Jaime Ortiz, CEO of High Performance Learning Environments Inc., at Wednesday’s Board meeting.
Ortiz is the project manager working on the expansion of kindergarten classrooms at Rosamond Elementary School. He said the first question that he and the construction team had was whether they can build 28 classroom with $21.5 million in today’s economy.
“The answer is yes,” Ortiz said.
In order to access the project funding, the District must get approvals from the California Department of Education and the Division of the State Architect.
The District would need to submit the project to the Department of Education by Nov. 1 in order to get approval by the end of the year. In order to have the Division of the State Architect approval by June 2022, the District would have to submit plans by Feb. 1.
After the District receives the Division of the State Architect approval, it can then submit to the state allocation Board for project funding in November 2022. The District would most likely receive the funding by May 2023.
However, before the District can submit to the Department of Education, it needs to hire an architect to design the project.
Ortiz said the architect for the Rosamond Elementary School project produced a timeline to show they could meeting the Nov. 1 submission date.
“This would require a lot of activities happening in a very short order from now until then,” Ortiz said.
He recommended the Board start the design process as soon as possible. The District would need to spend about $2 million for “soft costs” to bridge the gap until they would receive the money in May 2023.
Board Clerk Jim Bender asked if the four-month approval window for the Division of the State Architect is feasible.
Ortiz said yes, because the type of buildings are similar to those being used at Rosamond Elementary and have pre-approved designs with the Division of the State Architect.
“You’ve got some close dates on here,” Bender said.
“It’s going to be really tight and we need to manage that process with that goal in mind,” Ortiz said.
The District could lose $200,000 if it missed the first deadline.
Superintendent Barbara Gaines acknowledged the timeline has risks.
“But it’s also a little difficult to walk away from $21 million,” Gaines said.
“The school is really old. It is a risk that I think we need to take,” Board President Mario Gutierrez said.
The Board voted 3-2 to leverage the state funding for the Tropico Middle School redesign. Bender and Trustee Dewine Moore voted no.
