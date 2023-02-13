ROSAMOND — A giant hole in the ground with a large mound of dirt in the center served as the setting for a Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony at Tropico Middle School.
No, the school isn’t getting a swimming pool. The hole in the ground is for a future retention basin. Tropico will get seven new buildings that will house a total of 28 classrooms, or four classrooms per building. Two of the classrooms will be designed to accommodate students with special needs. There will also be two makerspace labs to continue the District’s work with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
The project will include a track with physical education equipment on both ends, new basketball courts and outdoor volleyball courts.
Southern Kern Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Gaines called the project a dream that’s been a long time in the making. The project will be paid for with state funds the District received more than a decade ago.
“We are on our way to the beginning and hopefully what will become a phenomenal $24 million project here at Tropic Middle School,” she said at the ceremony.
Southern Kern Board President Robert Vincelette, Vice President Sunni Hepburn, Clerk Mario Gutierrez and member Adrienne Rendon attended the ceremony.
Vincelette credited Gutierrez’s tenacity for the project coming to fruition.
“He kept pushing and pushing,” he said. “Mario was the driving force.”
Tropico Principal Edward Shevlin said the school’s students were excited about the project.
“We had to break our hearts for the seventh- and eighth-graders who will not actually be able to partake in the classrooms but will be able to come back and visit,” Shevlin said.
The project is expected to be completed by June 2024, so Tropico sixth-graders will be able to use the new classrooms when they are ready.
“We are very thankful to the Board and Superintendent Gaines for giving us this opportunity to expand,” Shevlin said.
He added the school will be at full capacity next year.
Other dignitaries in attendance included Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, whose 34th District includes a portion of Kern County.
“What a great day, what an historic day for the region,” Lackey said. “This is the result of the efforts of a lot of people. A lot of people worked very, very hard to allow this to actually happen. Any time you have to work through the State Allocation Board, it’s tough.”
He presented Gaines with a certificate to mark the groundbreaking ceremony.
Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner presented a certificate of recognition to Gaines.
“This is truly a testament to the growth that we’re seeing in Rosamond and this continues to be a thriving community,” Scrivner said. “The investment in our children is something that the county appreciates.”
He added that the county has made major investments in the community, including $1 million to renovate the community pool at Jim Williford Park and more than $500,000 for Glendower Park.
“This is really, in my view, something that’s being done in tandem between the county and the school district to recognize the growth that’s occurring and to also recognize the importance of making an investment in our children and our families,” Scrivner said.
Local elected officials Kelly Carden, secretary of the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, and Byron Glennan, president of the Rosamond Community Services District, were there, as well. Gene Melchers, president of the Rosamond Chambers of Commerce, and Chavonne Sladek, director of the Kern Antelope Historical Society, also addressed the crowd.
