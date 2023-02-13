Tropico groundbreaking

Southern Kern Unified School District Board Vice President Sunni Hepburn (left), Tropico Middle School Principal Edward Shevlin, trustee Adrienne Rendon, Superintendent Barbara Gaines, Board President Robert VIncelette, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Board Clerk Mario Gutierrez and Assemblyman Tom Lackey toss dirt Friday morning to mark the groundbreaking for Tropico’s expansion.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

ROSAMOND — A giant hole in the ground with a large mound of dirt in the center served as the setting for a Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony at Tropico Middle School.

No, the school isn’t getting a swimming pool. The hole in the ground is for a future retention basin. Tropico will get seven new buildings that will house a total of 28 classrooms, or four classrooms per building. Two of the classrooms will be designed to accommodate students with special needs. There will also be two makerspace labs to continue the District’s work with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.