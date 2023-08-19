LOS ANGELES — With Hurricane Hilary strengthening to Category 4 status in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California as it makes its way toward Southern California, a first-of-its-kind tropical storm warning was issued Friday evening for a wide swath of the region, including the Antelope Valley, Catalina Island and all of Los Angeles County.
The warning, which indicates that “tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours,” is the first ever issued in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service, as was the tropical storm watch issued earlier in the day. A tropical storm has not made landfall in California since 1939, forecasters said.
The warning covers the entirety of Los Angeles County. It also covers Orange County coastal and inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.
The weather service noted that the hurricane will weaken as it moves north, devolving to a tropical storm as it reaches Southern California over the weekend, but it will still pack a punch, with heavy rain likely to prompt flash flooding in some mountain and foothill areas, along with powerful winds Sunday into Monday.
Forecasters warned that the storm could have major impacts, including:
• Flooding that might prompt evacuation orders.
• Heavy rain that could turn small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches into “dangerous rivers,” leading to potentially destructive runoff in mountain valleys that could raise the risk of rock slides, mudslides and debris flows.
• Flooding of streets and parking lots that will make driving conditions dangerous and potentially prompt road and bridge closures.
“Hurricane Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches Southern California this weekend,” according to the weather service.Flash flooding will be possible across the whole region, with rare and dangerous flooding possible across the mountains and deserts. Strong, tropical-storm-force winds are expected Sunday through Monday, strongest over the mountains, valleys, and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”
According to the weather service, some moisture from the storm could potentially reach eastern Los Angeles County today, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening that could reach into some valley areas.
But weather service forecasts anticipate the bulk of the moisture arriving in the area between Sunday and Monday, bringing humid conditions with “widespread shower activity.”
With the amount of moisture in the storm system, there is a potential for a “tremendous amount of precipitation,” forecasters said, adding that “locally heavy rainfall seems to be a distinct possibility.”
About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected over most areas, with localized amounts reaching as high as 6 inches
The weather service issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening across the entirety of Los Angeles County, noting that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”
The rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, although their strength is dependent on the exact path of the storm and its strength by the time it makes landfall. But forecasters said there is a chance of a “wet Santa Ana pattern” of offshore winds as the storm pushes through. Initial forecasts show some areas possibly seeing gusts of up to 60 mph.
Coastal areas will also be dealing with high surf that could create some flooding concerns in beach communities. Forecasters said surf of 4 to 7 feet is possible at southeast- and south-facing beaches, along with strong rip currents — with Catalina Island “most vulnerable” to the strong swells.
Many beach cities were scrambling to prepare for the high surf. From Long Beach to Orange County, cities deployed bulldozers to build berms on beaches to protect coastal properties, and sandbags were being provided for residents to protect their properties.
Long Beach advised residents along the oceanfront to be prepared for high tides and possible flooding. People planning to visit the beach were urged to visit interior beaches in Alamitos Bay to avoid the high surf in the ocean.
Huntington Beach officials urged residents to secure outdoor items such as furniture and umbrellas and be prepared for possible power outages by keeping cell phones and other devices charged.
Los Angeles County officials urged residents to sign up for emergency alerts in advance of the storm at ready.lacounty.gov and to follow social media feeds at @ReadyLACounty.
Conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday and beyond, but “enough moisture will remain to possibly continue afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the interior portion of the area, especially the mountains and desert,” according to the weather service.
