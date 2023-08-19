Tropical Weather

Seal Beach resident Tom Ostrom walks Friday past a home protected with sandbags in Seal Beach. Hurricane Hilary is churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — With Hurricane Hilary strengthening to Category 4 status in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California as it makes its way toward Southern California, a first-of-its-kind tropical storm warning was issued Friday evening for a wide swath of the region, including the Antelope Valley, Catalina Island and all of Los Angeles County.

The warning, which indicates that “tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours,” is the first ever issued in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service, as was the tropical storm watch issued earlier in the day. A tropical storm has not made landfall in California since 1939, forecasters said.

