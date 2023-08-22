PALMDALE — Tropical Storm Hilary dumped several inches of rain across the Antelope Valley Sunday, prompting road closures as rain water, mud, rocks and other debris clogged local streets and the closure of all public schools in the Valley for Monday.

Local school districts including Antelope Valley Union High School District, Palmdale School District, Lancaster School District and Westside Union School District and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy charter school sent out alerts Sunday afternoon informing parents about the closures after the National Weather Service issued tropical storm and flash flood warnings through Monday night.

