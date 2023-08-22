PALMDALE — Tropical Storm Hilary dumped several inches of rain across the Antelope Valley Sunday, prompting road closures as rain water, mud, rocks and other debris clogged local streets and the closure of all public schools in the Valley for Monday.
Local school districts including Antelope Valley Union High School District, Palmdale School District, Lancaster School District and Westside Union School District and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy charter school sent out alerts Sunday afternoon informing parents about the closures after the National Weather Service issued tropical storm and flash flood warnings through Monday night.
“When we looked at the uncertainty of all those alerts that we were getting, and then we wanted to make sure that we had time to inspect our schools and the roads going to our schools to make sure that our students and staff were safe and that all the schools were safe,” Palmdale School District trustee Nancy Smith said. “We felt that one day was not a big thing to give up to ensure their safety so that our parents knew that we had done our due diligence to protect the kids and staff.”
A car was stuck in the mud Monday morning at the intersection of Rayburn Road and Division Street near Palmdale Learning Plaza. The road near the school was covered in mud and debris. A river of water flowed along the shoulder to the south. The city of Palmdale sent a public works crew to the area to clear the road so that school could resume today, district officials said.
Antelope Valley College canceled in-person classes for Monday with all physical sites (the Lancaster campus, Palmdale Center and Fox Field) closed, according to an alert sent Sunday night.
“Online classes to resume if possible,” the alert said..
Local schools will reopen today across the Valley. All AV College classes and students services will also resume today.
The storm tapered off Monday as what’s left of it moved out of the area.
“The only chances for afternoon precip would be from isolated showers and thunderstorms across the interior due to left over low level moisture and lingering instability,” the weather service said.
Juniper Hills had 7.05 inches of rain over two days of the storm, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department. The next highest total was Leona Valley, which had 6.97 inches of rain. Quartz Hill had 6.15 inches of rain, according to resident and weather watcher Jane Nauman.
The city of Palmdale had 5.07 inches of rain. Acton has 5.5 inches of rain and north Lancaster had 4.02 inches. The city of Lancaster recorded 0.29 inches, possibly due to a faulty rain gauge.
Lake Los Angeles received 4.70 inches of rain over Saturday and Sunday. That was enough to cause major flooding along Avenue P-8 and 163th Street East. A dramatic video posted to social media showed a river of muddy water rushing down the street into a giant hole where a large portion of the road had collapsed. The county closed Antelope P-8 from 160th to 170th streets east due to flooding.
“Los Angeles County Public Works commitment is that residents have access to state-of-the-art transportation infrastructure that is safe, resilient, sustainable and equitable, Public Works PIO Elizabeth Vazquez said in a statement.
“The Lake Los Angeles community sustained significant flooding during the tropical storm event. Sections of road had to be closed due to flooding and water crossings. Most notable are sections of 145th Street East, 150th Street East, 158th Street East, Avenue M (and) Avenue P-8. Other locations remain open and have been posted with advisory flooding signs urging extra caution,” she added.
“Until the flood waters recede, Public Works cannot fully determine the extent of any damage or initiate repairs until the flood waters recede. A significant amount of mud and debris must be cleaned before the roads can open. More detailed assessment will be available in the coming days,” Vazquez said.
Road closures in the unincorporated community due to mudflows and flooding included 158th Street East from Avenue O to Sweetaire Avenue and Avenue M from 150th to 170th streets east. The county also closed 145th Street East between avenues O and Q due to landslides and flooding.
(Visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures/ for a full list of all roads closed due to mud and debris flow.)
The City of Lancaster on Monday closed all ballfields — Tierra Bonita, Skytower, Deputy Pierre Bain, American Heroes, El Dorado, Rawley Duntley, and Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial parks and the National Soccer Center —until further notice due to flooding.
“The entrance to the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve is currently obstructed by mud; our staff is diligently working to establish access, aiming for completion by Wednesday,” the city posted on its website.
The storm caused several signal outages and road closures in the city. Visit https://www.facebook.com/cityoflancasterca for the latest updates. No major damage or injuries were reported in Lancaster.
“In the wake of Hurricane Hilary, the resilience and preparation of our community have been truly evident,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement.
“Even before the storm approached, our city’s Public Works Department was hard at work, strategizing and implementing preventive measures to mitigate its impact. Their swift action during and in the storm’s aftermath, from securing flooded zones, unclogging our drainage systems, to inspecting and repairing our vital infrastructure, underscores their dedication to the safety and well-being of our community.
“It is during times like these that the strength and resilience of a community are truly tested, and I am proud to say that Lancaster has risen to the occasion. The collective endeavors of our local first responders, working hand in hand with our devoted teams, signify our shared commitment to the restoration and revitalization of our beloved city.
“As we work together, let us take a moment to recognize and express our gratitude for those who are working tirelessly, around the clock, to ensure the safety and stability of Lancaster. With the spirit of collaboration and unity, I am confident we will shine brighter than ever. Stay safe and look out for one another.”
The city of Palmdale posted a note from Waste Management (WM) on its Facbook page to caution residents that service may be delayed this week due to road and landfill conditions from the storm.
“WM is focused on providing service as quickly and safely as possible,” the notice said. “Customers will be notified if their route is delayed and will be recovered by the end of the week.”
Temperatures were expected to remain in the lower to mid-80s today, increasing to upper 80s and mid 90s Wednesday. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday, when the highs are expected to be in the mid 80s to around 90.
