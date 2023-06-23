Tropical Weather

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Bret as it chugs toward the eastern Caribbean.

 Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A hurricane watch was issued for St. Lucia as Tropical Storm Bret barreled toward the eastern Caribbean on Thursday at near-hurricane strength.

The storm was located about 100 miles east-northeast of St. Lucia on Thursday afternoon and was moving west at 16 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, below the 74 mph winds of a Category 1 hurricane.

