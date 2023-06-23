SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A hurricane watch was issued for St. Lucia as Tropical Storm Bret barreled toward the eastern Caribbean on Thursday at near-hurricane strength.
The storm was located about 100 miles east-northeast of St. Lucia on Thursday afternoon and was moving west at 16 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, below the 74 mph winds of a Category 1 hurricane.
Airports, businesses, schools and offices were closing in St. Lucia, Dominica and Martinique as forecasters warned of torrential downpours, landslides and flooding.
“Protect your lives, property and livelihoods,” urged St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre.
Residents across the island filled up their cars with gasoline and stocked up on water and canned food, hoping the storm wouldn’t cause too much damage.
“You always have to be ready,” Ben Marcellin, who manages a guesthouse, said in a phone interview. “You never know. It can become serious.”
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia and Martinique, while a tropical storm watch was issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm was expected to start affecting islands in the eastern Caribbean late Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Andre Joyeux, director of St. Lucia’s Meteorological Services, said Bret is expected to cut directly through the island.
“So we are hoping that persons take heed,” he said.
Up to 10 inches of rain forecast for the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe south to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados, the hurricane center said. Waves of up to 13 feet also were forecast for Guadeloupe, according to local meteorologists.
Bret is expected to lose strength once it enters the eastern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to dissipate by the weekend.
The Caribbean is also closely watching a tropical depression that is trailing Bret and has a 90% chance of formation. Early forecasts expect it to become Tropical Storm Cindy on Thursday and take a path northeast of the Caribbean through open waters.
If the depression strengthens into a storm, it would be the first time since record keeping began that two storms form in the tropical Atlantic in June, according to meteorologist Philip Klotzbach at Colorado State University.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has forecast 12 to 17 named storms for this year’s hurricane season. It said between five and nine of those storms could become hurricanes, including up to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.