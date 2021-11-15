LAS VEGAS — Troopers investigating a crash last year that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway did not suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, although a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system, a Las Vegas television station reported.
KLAS-TV said it reviewed hours of trooper body-camera video, photos, internal documents and court records about the wreck that resulted in an agreement that let driver Jordan Alexander Barson plead guilty to two counts of driving under the influence causing death. He originally faced 14 felonies.
The lead prosecutor said the evidence against Barson was weakened because Nevada Highway Patrol troopers at the scene didn’t find probable cause to require a blood sample for testing. Instead, Barson submitted to a voluntary blood draw two hours after the crash.
“They didn’t get a search warrant in the case, and that had to do with they didn’t suspect DUI,” former Deputy Clark County District Attorney Thomas Moskal told the station. Moskal has since left the district attorney’s office.
