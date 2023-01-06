LANCASTER — The trial of Heather Maxine Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Ernesto Leiva, both accused of torturing and murdering Barron’s 10-year-old son nearly five years ago, is scheduled to begin, this month, with opening statements on Jan. 25 and 26.
Barron, 33, and Leiva, 37, face charges alleging they murdered and tortured Anthony Avalos, 10, and abused two other children in the household.
Barron and Leiva will be tried together but with two juries. Prosecutors on the case are Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami and Saeed Teymouri.
Barron and Leiva have been held without bail since their arrests, in June 2018.
A grand jury indicted Barron and Leiva, in October 2018, on the charges.
They face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged, of murder and torture, along with the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture, for Avalos’s June 2018 death.
In court filings, prosecutors alleged that the boy was severely tortured during the last five or six days of his life by Barron and Leiva, who “abused, beat, assaulted and tortured” him.
The alleged abuse included whipping him with a belt and a looped cord, pouring hot sauce on his face and mouth, holding him by his feet and dropping him on his head repeatedly, according to the court papers.
Deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call from Barron about 12:15 p.m., June 20, 2018, and found her son unresponsive inside the family’s apartment.
Authorities said they were told that the child had suffered injuries from a fall, but investigators quickly classified the death as “suspicious.” The boy died, early the next morning.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, last October, formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by Avalos’s relatives. The lawsuit accused the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports of abuses of Avalos and his half-siblings.
