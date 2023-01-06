Anthony Avalos

The mother of Anthony Avalos, 10, and her boyfriend will face trial, this month, in the boy’s June 2018 death. The two were indicted, in October 2018, of the charges.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The trial of Heather Maxine Barron and her boyfriend Kareem Ernesto Leiva, both accused of torturing and murdering Barron’s 10-year-old son nearly five years ago, is scheduled to begin, this month, with opening statements on Jan. 25 and 26.

Barron, 33, and Leiva, 37, face charges alleging they murdered and tortured Anthony Avalos, 10, and abused two other children in the household.

