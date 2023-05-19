A Kern County jury convicted the adoptive parents of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Orrin after deliberating for about two days. However, they were deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge in regard to Orson.
The verdict was read Friday morning in Kern County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.