LANCASTER — A tribute to its patients and community is visible this holiday season, as the large pine tree in front of Antelope Valley Hospital is brightly lit.
The traditional tree-lighting was held, Wednesday evening, featuring hospital and local dignitaries, music and a history of the very special tree itself.
The pine tree was planted in 1994, as a remembrance of two very special pediatric patients. Filipa and Ricky Moore were siblings, both with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive tract. When they first came to AV Hospital, in the early 1980s, most children diagnosed with the disease did not live to the age of 10, according to the ceremony program.
Ricky and Filipa were described by the pediatric staff as happy and fun-loving children, despite their illness. Filipa died at age four, while her older brother Ricky lived to be 16.
“There are many of us who still work in the (pediatric) unit today who learned many valuable lessons from them that we have been able to pass on to others — lessons about caring for children and families through sometimes devastating illness with grace, joy and acceptance,” Pediatric Charge Nurse Deborah Ogan said in the ceremony program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.