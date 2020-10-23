PALMDALE — Poncitlán Square had its 100th tree planted Wednesday in dedication by Miss Antelope Valley to honor Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
Guillen is believed to have been killed in April by another soldier while stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.
Organized by Maria Kyupelyan, Miss Antelope Valley 2020, a Drake elm tree was planted in the shadow of the square’s flag pole with more than three dozen people in attendance including veterans groups Antelope Valley Vets 4 Veterans and Coffee 4 Vets, as well as Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and other representatives from the City.
“Since her death, I have felt compelled to speak up for her, and to call on our US government to do more to protect women and men serving in our military from sexual assault, abuse and harassment,” Kyupelyan said. “The death of Vanessa Guillen should never have happened.”
Kyupelyan reached out to the City to coordinate the event, and worked closely with Superintendent of Urban Grounds and Green Spaces Steve Montenegro and his team to facilitate the planting.
Army officials at Fort Hood, Texas announced Tuesday that an investigation determined Guillen’s death occurred as a result of her military duties at the hand of another soldier in the “line of duty.” This designation gives Guillen’s family access to benefits and services that includes her being buried with full military honors.
At the dedication, combat veteran Corporal E4 Krishna Flores said the military is failing to protect its service members — men and women — from sexual trauma.
“We sign up to serve, and we deserve to be protected within our ranks,” she said.
Flores indicated that while serving, she was sexually assaulted by a ranking officer at the age of 19, and still struggles with that trauma today. At the time, she was afraid to speak up, knowing it would end her chances of serving in combat.
City Manager J.J. Murphy came out and thanked Kyupelyan for honoring Guillen.
“I am retired Air Force and father to five daughters, and I would hope that one of my daughters might be interested in serving our country in the military,” he said. “But I want them to be able to pursue military service knowing that they will be safe and guarded against sexual assault.”
Hofbauer said it was heartwarming to see the Antelope Valley Queens actively involved in making a positive difference.
“If you know someone who serves, either as a first responder or member of the military, be there to help,” he said. “Be a friend and connect them to the help they need.”
As the event wrapped up, Flores reminded participants that any service member may receive help at the Antelope Valley Vet Center, where community base counseling programs and other outreach services are available for free.
For details, call 661-267-1026.
