Free COVID-19 treatment medications, including oral and injectable options are available for eligible individuals who have COVID-19 or are at higher risk of getting very sick and have symptoms, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Public health officials urged individuals whose immune system is not strong enough to mount a response to the vaccine, or who cannot receive any COVID-19 vaccination for medical reasons, to talk to their doctor.
The medications include prescription-only oral medicines Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, which are used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency-use authorizations for these medicines to treat people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for getting severe COVID-19.
Paxlovid is for people ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. Molnupiravir is for adults age 18 or older. It is not recommended for use during pregnancy and is recommended only if other treatment medications are not available.
Injectable medicines to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 are Bebtelovimab and Remdesivir. Bebtelovimab is a monoclonal antibody based-medicine available under emergency use authorizations by FDA for use in people 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. Remdesivir (Veklury) is an antiviral medication approved by the FDA for treating adults and children over 28 days old who weigh at least seven pounds.
An injectable medicine called Evusheld is available help to prevent COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health.
Evusheld is a monoclonal antibody-based medicine. It is used before a person is exposed to COVID-19 to prevent them from getting infected, according to a description.
Evusheld is for people who can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons or whose immune system is not strong enough to mount a response to the vaccine. It is for people ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.
If you have private insurance, check your plan to see if it covers all costs. If you do not have private insurance, ask the pharmacy, hospital or doctor’s office about other fees.
These medications are not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine and do not change isolation and quarantine guidelines. Public health officials urged anyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Individuals who might be eligible for treatment include people with symptoms and a positive COVID-19 test who are age 65 and older, or any age on the advice of a provider.
In addition, individuals who are overweight, obese, physically inactive, pregnant, or with conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney, diabetes, disabilities, or liver or lung disease, including cystic fibrosis and tuberculosis, may be eligible.
There is no cost for the COVID-19 medications on this page, but the treating facility may charge for administering the drug. Medicare and Medi-Cal cover all costs.
Call the Public Health Center at 1-833-540-0473 or visit ph.lacounty.gov/covidmedicines for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.