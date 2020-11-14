KERN COUNTY — A bill focused on extending the Alternate Management Standards of treated wood waste was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Senate Bill 68 was aimed to extend the standards of the waste, which was set to expire on Dec. 31, to be continuously accepted at Class II and III landfills. However, Newsom vetoed the bill in September.
“I am returning Senate Bill 68 without my signature,” Newsom said in his veto message. “This bill would eliminate the sunset date on the Treated Wood Waste program at the Department of Toxic Substance Control and would make various changes to that program.”
He added the bill would create a significant additional mandate for the Department to perform regular inspections of generators and disposal sites for the waste.
“The Hazardous Waste Control Account currently has a structural deficit and this unfunded new mandate will cost the department millions of dollars to implement, exacerbating this deficit,” Newsom said.
Some of the county’s landfills meet the specific requirements to be a viable disposal option for generators of treated wood waste.
Kern County Public Works Manager Tony Bonanno said the department has provided disposal services under Alternate Management Standards for local treated wood waste generators since 2008.
“This program enabled the department to provide countywide services for commercial and residential customers,” he said. “Department sites will no longer be able to accept hazardous (treated wood waste), thus local commercial generators will need to arrange for Class I disposal or find alternatives through analytical testing. This will significantly add costs and potentially increase regulatory oversight.”
Generators of treated wood waste consist of commercial entities such as vineyards, railroads, construction businesses, and utility companies, along with county residents that generate treated wood waste through fence, decking and landscape projects.
Some of the Kern County Public Works landfills will continue to accept treated wood waste until the Alternate Management Standards expires. Effective Jan 1, county facilities will no longer take the hazardous waste.
The department encourages any local business or residents affected by these changes to contact them for support and guidance.
For details, residents can call 800-552-KERN (5376) or visit www.kernpublicworks.com. Residents can also follow Public Works on Facebook at @KernCountyPublicWorks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.