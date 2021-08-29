MOJAVE — A new facility that will turn trash into fuel and high-quality compost is proposed for Mojave.
True North Renewable Energy has proposed a facility to be located at United Street and Silver Queen Road, south of Mojave’s business district.
Representatives of the company describe the project to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
The facility will take organic waste such as food scraps and garden waste, then decompose it to produce renewable natural gas, a fuel that may be transported through existing natural gas pipelines or used to fuel vehicles on-site.
The second by-product will be high-quality, organic compost to be used as fertilizer.
These types of facilities have been in use in Europe for 20 to 30 years, Senior Project Development Manager Frank Lauro said.
“This is absolutely the state-of-the-art approach, how it’s done in Europe,” Vice President of Energy Services Bernard Fenner said, speaking from Switzerland.
The renewable natural gas produced is the equivalent of natural gas but is carbon dioxide-neutral, he said.
The facility will help meet the state’s waste diversion goals, intended to keep material out of landfills and limit the production of methane, a greenhouse gas created when garbage decomposes.
Instead of sending various types of organic waste to the landfill, it will go to the facility, where processes will decompose it without releasing methane.
The Mojave site would be capable of processing 300,000 tons of waste per year, Lauro said, enough to meet the diversion needs of all of Kern County.
The site is capable of processing various types of organic waste, and can accept co-mingled waste, such as is collected in residential bins, or through commercial contracts.
It is also adaptable to different types of waste.
“We anticipate the feedstock stream to change over the years,” Lauro said.
All of the buildings are kept at a negative air pressure, which prevents odor from escaping.
“With that, you have a very clean environment around the facility,” Fenner said.
The location of the proposed plant is on 120 acres near a landfill, Lauro said.
The company anticipates beginning construction in 2023, and having the facility operational in 2025.
