LAKE LOS ANGELES — Trash and illegal dumping have become a constant eyesore for the unincorporated high desert areas of Los Angeles County.
The non-profit organization iHeart Lake LA has made it its mission to eliminating illegal dumping in the Lake LA area, generate community pride and create a good relationship with the local authorities.
iHeart Lake LA is a Neighborhood Action Council of Strength Based Community Change and is part of a larger NAC throughout the county.
When the group first came together around two years ago, it used a chalk festival to find out from community members what their focus should be said Erika Schwertz, who works for SBCC and is a member, volunteer for iHeart Lake LA.
“We had large spaces on the basketball courts in the park here, and [the kids] drew things like united community, together as a family,” she said. “And every single one of their art pieces had a component of cleaning up trash.”
The organization works in large part with Los Angeles County through the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force part of the Public Works department.
The task force provides residents of the unincorporated areas of the Antelope Valley programs to educate residents on the effects and decrease of illegal dumping among other things.
“Those meetings were very important to use because we were able to find the support from the county,” Schwertz said. “But not just the county; we were also connected to other organizations such as Waste Management, who has been very supportive and helping us with our goal to clean Lake LA.”
The task force also coordinates efforts from the community members during cleanup events to work with organizations such as Waste Management, which will donate roll-off bins for coordinated cleanups.
iHeart Lake LA made strides in cleaning up the area but once the pandemic struck, the trash began to start piling up again.
“For a while, we had a billboard up reminding people not to dirty up our community,” Schwertz said. “It’s unfortunate because, after the pandemic, we saw an uptick in trash, and we knew people couldn’t afford it.”
Those who have been affected by the pandemic and can’t afford to pay for trash pickup, the task force provides free dumping events like a mattress collection and disposal day at Lancaster Landfill.
Residents can also get two free landfill vouchers per year through County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Antelope Valley office to dump a half-ton of trash. The vouchers were made available on Oct. 2.
When reporting an illegal dump in the unincorporated areas of LA County it can get confusing. Although Lake LA, for instance, can have a Palmdale of Lancaster zip code. The resources to deal with the trash comes from the county and not the cities, Schwertz said.
If the trash buildup is on public land, Public Works is responsible for it; but if it is on private land, it falls under the Department of Regional Planning. However, a person catching someone in the act should call the local sheriff’s department non-emergency number.
For details on illegal dumping and Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force, residents can visit the LA County Public Works Web site, www.dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/illdump
