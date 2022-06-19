PALMDALE — The City Council, on Thursday, approved a 25% rate hike for residential trash collection services — and smaller increases for commercial and industrial services — to accommodate the state’s new regulations for separating all organics from other trash for recycling.
The rate increases for the coming year, as an amendment to the franchise agreement with WM (formerly Waste Management), mean the average Palmdale resident will see their monthly bills rise from $26.68 to $33.41, according to the staff report.
Commercial rates will increase by 16% and industrial accounts by 7%.
These amounts all include the annual 4.7% rate increase allowed under the agreement, based on US Department of Labor cost indexes.
WM does provide senior discount rates and a smaller “super saver” cart for those households that don’t generate as much trash.
The rate hikes — beyond the standard annual increase — were negotiated by the city to comply with a new state law intended to decrease greenhouse gases released by decomposing organic waste.
If the city is found to not be in compliance with the law, it faces fines of up to $10,000 per day, Environmental Resources Manager Ben Lucha said.
“The state has made pretty clear they’re going to be pretty strict about it,” he said.
The rate hikes place Palmdale in the lower half of cities in Los Angeles County that have already implemented new rates in response to the organic requirements.
“We’re going to see rate increases across the board for all cities, not only in our county, but throughout the state,” Lucha said.
Organic matter, which includes food waste, yard clippings and even food packaging such as pizza boxes and tea bags, produces methane as it decomposes. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
The state law, Senate Bill 1383, was passed, in 2016, to address the issue of methane and other pollutants released by organic waste in landfills. It set a target of reducing organic waste by 50%, by 2020, and 75%, by 2025.
According to CalRecycle, landfills release 20% of the state’s methane pollution and organic waste such as food scraps, yard clippings and paper make up half of what is dumped in California landfills.
Much like separating recyclables, separating organic waste from other trash is intended to keep it from landfills.
All residents and businesses are required to participate in the program and separate their trash.
Starting July 5, residential customers will need to separate organic waste — food scraps and food-soiled paper items such as pizza boxes, paper plates and paper towels — and place it in the green waste bin, along with items such as grass clippings. Currently, these containers are solid gray, but they will transition to gray with a green lid.
WM has begun rolling out new bins that match the state’s color-coding system for organic waste, recyclables and other trash.
These new bins are slowly being placed into service as old ones need replacing, as a cost-saving measure, Lucha said.
As this process continues, residents may see different bins throughout their neighborhoods.
Along with the new bins and separating requirements will come increased monitoring to ensure waste is being properly separated.
“We’re very guilty of contaminating loads and we have to take measures to prevent it,” Lucha said.
The city will work closely with WM to monitor this aspect. There will be a period of education and warnings to residents who are not properly separating their trash before enforcement measures begin, he said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt expressed concerns about how organic waste is to be separated from other trash within the home.
Lucha said the city has applied for state grants to supply countertop, closed bins that may be used to separate things such as food scraps.
“This is going to be a big change. I hope the city is going to work very closely with WM and any stakeholders involved who have input on this to accomplish what the state requires us to do,” Bettencourt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.