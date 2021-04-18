PALMDALE — The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is scheduled to meet on Monday via Zoom for its second quarterly meeting of the year.
The coalition’s executive director, Arthur Sohikian, will provide an update covering the Coalition’s 2021 Work Plan, website and logo redesign project for the Coalition, Metro’s shot range transportation plan and a program for modernizing Metro highways.
The NCTC is set to receive an update from Metro on a Feb. 18 traffic reduction study update. The Coalition is prepared to hear an oral report prepared by Tham Nguyen, senior director of the office of extraordinary innovation.
There will also be updates for ongoing projects such as the Metro Regional Rail, Antelope Valley Line Study, California High-Speed Rail, and the High Desert Corridor project.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and run until 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88391786032?pwd=VDdDOUpoL1BHNCtpeVdhekxGU2UxUT09
The meeting ID is 883 9178 6032 and the passcode is 909971. Those wishing to join by phone are asked to call 669-900-9128.
Public comments will be addressed at the start of the meeting with several options to submit them to the coalition.
Written comments are asked to be sent via email to Sohikian at sohikian@northcountytransportationcoalition.org indicating the meeting date and topic of the comment in the subject line of the email.
Oral comments can be made at the beginning of the meeting and for each agendized item when the NCTC Chair requests public comments.
Participants will need to click the “raise you hand” button or “Star (*) 9” instead of calling in to raise/lower your hand.
The Coalition chair or meeting facilitator will unmute participants when it’s their turn to speak and be given the floor for three minutes to speak on the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.