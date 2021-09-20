Latest News
- Planners ponder CUP for restaurant
- Transportation center’s new art
- PWD is poised to begin work on education garden
- Rams slip past Colts
- Shooting death investigation uncovers illegal pot farm
- Mourners around state honor Marines killed in Afghanistan
- Roadwork, Sept. 20, 2021
- Antelope Valley crime blotter, Sept. 20, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Lottery Results, Sept. 18, 2021
- Lottery results, Sept. 11, 2021
- Beverage firm sued; fraud is alleged
- Lottery results, Sept. 10, 2021
- Incident at Lancaster High draws scrutiny
- Two killed when out-of-control vehicle rolls over
- Art Metrano, actor and comic, dies
- Antelope Valley Fair canceled
- Two men stabbed on Lancaster Boulevard
- Catalytic converters stolen from PWD buses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Incident at Lancaster High draws scrutiny (2)
- Kabul airport attack kills 12 US troops, 60 Afghans (2)
- Recall voters are largely Dems and older so far (2)
- Wilk measure to reform EDD stalls in Assembly (2)
- State reprimands Los Angeles judge over online postings (2)
- Biden defends departure from ‘forever war’ (2)
- Last chance to vote in recall election (2)
- Biden to campaign with Newsom as recall nears end (1)
- In DC, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters (1)
- Catalytic converters stolen from PWD buses (1)
- FDA experts oppose booster shot plan (1)
- Biden blasts high court abortion ruling (1)
- Antelope Valley Fair canceled (1)
- Supervisors pass Barger motion on mental health (1)
- Years later, state’s voters still wait on water projects (1)
- Police posts of crises may be traumatizing (1)
- Tax on hotels, motels eyed to help Palmdale tourism (1)
- McCarthy to speak at Nixon Library (1)
- Voting centers open for recall election (1)
- Parents of five children die of virus weeks apart (1)
- Portland residents felt ‘abandoned’ by police (1)
- Keith McCants, football star laid low by drugs, dead at 53 (1)
- US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan (1)
- Two state lawmakers out with Coronavirus (1)
- Hezbollah brings caravans of Iran fuel to Lebanon despite US sanctions (1)
- Capitol Police ready for protest this time (1)
- Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities (1)
- China chases ‘rejuvenation’ (1)
- Measure AV sales tax figures presented (1)
- US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants (1)
- Claims against Elder: Will they harm him in recall? (1)
- State OKs new spending on drought, wildfire prevention (1)
- Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving (1)
- European countries fear Afghan refugee crisis (1)
- Records rebut Jan. 6 rioter’s claims (1)
- California spending big money to get out the recall vote (1)
- Nation’s vaccination rate declining (1)
- GOP pushes fraud claims before CA recall (1)
- Nurse shares highs, lows of COVID-19 fight (1)
- Cal City may further change cannabis rules (1)
- Highway patrol: Multiple people shot on freeway (1)
- Lockdowns or vaccines? Nations try diverging paths (1)
- Police: Prison guard beat banker, used racial slur over face mask (1)
- Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall’s last weekend (1)
- State’s national forests are closed for holiday weekend (1)
- Garcia, volunteers aid rescue dogs (1)
- Harris cancels her California campaign stop with Newsom (1)
- Candidate Kiley may emerge as a GOP leader (1)
- Democrats aim to export Georgia’s 2020 success (1)
- G-7 leaders clash on Biden’s troop withdrawal (1)
- Voters rejecting Newsom recall attempt (1)
- IAEA: N. Korea seems to have resumed nuke work (1)
- Suspected DUI driver held; passes out in moving Tesla (1)
- Taliban bring abrupt end to women’s protest (1)
- Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan (1)
- Better weather helps fight against wildfire (1)
- Biden’s vaccine rules ignite instant opposition (1)
- US weighing climate vs. human rights on China (1)
- Judge scales back charges in doctor’s rape case (1)
- Man convicted of killing police officer in Whittier (1)
- Transgender person charged with indecent exposure at spa (1)
- Sexual predator is headed to AV (1)
- NAACP election again in dispute (1)
- FBI releases declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks (1)
- Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance (1)
- Sinking in tilting SF high-rise halts repair (1)
- US faith groups unite to help Afghan refugees after war (1)
- Pandemic safety plays role on NM film sets (1)
- AVUHSD classified employees to get raise (1)
- AVUHSD to increase substitutes’ pay (1)
- State might restrict use of rubber bullets at protests (1)
- Learn how to cut back on water (1)
- State delays decriminalizing psychedelic substances (1)
- Salinas students disciplined for racist social posts of black doll (1)
- Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir ‘killed them all’ (1)
- Harris due to visit California, stump for governor (1)
- Recall could boost Newsom’s clout for 2022 (1)
- Latest California bail reform effort dies for this year (1)
- Weather heats up as fire nears Lake Tahoe (1)
- Senate votes to mail ballots in all elections (1)
- City delays approval of fiscal year audit (1)
- Putin in isolation due to COVID (1)
- Maskless SF mayor bucks health order at nightclub (1)
- RAND report: Deputy cliques pose problems for LASD (1)
- Sturgis and its impact on COVID caseload (1)
- China to limit youth gaming (1)
- A look at what didn’t happen this week (1)
- Football falls victim to COVID (1)
- Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated (1)
- Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies (1)
- Kern County phone scam includes threat of warrant (1)
- Dems see national consequences in recall (1)
- Hatami files suit against Gascón (1)
- Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash (1)
- Religious exemptions to vaccine growing (1)
- Scientists launching effort to collect water data in US West (1)
- California AG’s wife seeks his old seat (1)
- Study: Climate change makes European flooding more likely (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.