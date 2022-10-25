LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing, today, to consider approval of a revised duplication fee schedule for public records requests related to staff time and labor spent copying more than 25 pages.
The transit agency’s current fee schedule includes general copying fees, however, it does not include the costs for oversized black-and-white or color documents or for the staff time associated with physically copying more than 25 pages, according to a staff report by Paulina Hurley, records management technician II.
The proposed fee schedule would increase the cost of copying a black-and-white letter page (8.5-inch-by-11-inch) from 10 cents a page to 25 cents a page.
The cost to copy a color letter page would increase from 25 cents per sheet to 35 cents per sheet. The cost to copy an 8.5-by-14 black-and-white sheet of paper would increase from 25 cents per sheet to 35 cents per sheet, according to the proposed fee schedule.
The cost to copy a color 8.5-by-14 sheet of paper would drop from 50 cents per sheet to 45 cents per sheet.
The cost to copy an 11-by-17 black-and-white sheet of paper would be 45 cents per sheet, while a color copy of the same size would cost 55 cents per sheet.
Anyone who requested audio or video recorded media would pay $5 for each four gigabyte flash drive. The proposed fee schedule includes a charge of $25 per hour, charged to the nearest quarter hour, to cover labor and staff times.
The Board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m., today in the AVTA Community Room, 42210 Sixth St. West.
(1) comment
""" 10 cents a page to 25 cents a page.""" During hard times its good to know who could care less. I recorded land sales in L.A.county, and in Kern county (Bakersfield)...The cost to record was $38 in L.A. county...and $22 in Kern county (appx). Maybe L.A. county uses better ink (that costs more). I could see a 10-30% increase....but a 150% increase...seems parasitical.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.