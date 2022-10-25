LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing, today, to consider approval of a revised duplication fee schedule for public records requests related to staff time and labor spent copying more than 25 pages.

The transit agency’s current fee schedule includes general copying fees, however, it does not include the costs for oversized black-and-white or color documents or for the staff time associated with physically copying more than 25 pages, according to a staff report by Paulina Hurley, records management technician II.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""" 10 cents a page to 25 cents a page.""" During hard times its good to know who could care less. I recorded land sales in L.A.county, and in Kern county (Bakersfield)...The cost to record was $38 in L.A. county...and $22 in Kern county (appx). Maybe L.A. county uses better ink (that costs more). I could see a 10-30% increase....but a 150% increase...seems parasitical.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.