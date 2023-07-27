LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will spend up to $917,996 for a new bus wash system for the transit agency’s fleet of battery-electric buses.
The transit agency’s Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously authorized Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins to execute a contract with Sacramento-based Air & Lube Systems Inc. to purchase equipment and installation of a replacement bus wash system for an amount not to exceed $917,996.
The contract will be paid for with grant funds available in the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
Board Vice Chair Dianne Knippel said the agency has been talking about a new bus wash system for a long time.
“It’s finally coming to fruition,” she said.
Air & Lube Systems was the lowest responsive and responsible bidder out of three bids submitted on July 6 in response to a Invitation to Bid released on May 15. The agency’s existing bus wash has reached the end of its useful life, according to a report by Cecil Foust, procurement and contracts officer.
“The scope of work in this (Invitation to Bid) will provide us with a new and improved bus wash system, equipment, components, repainted ceiling, epoxy floor, and epoxy walls to align better with our new fleet of electric buses,” the report said.
