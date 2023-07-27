AVTA contract

Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors Eric Ohlsen, Richard Loa, Chairman Marvin Crist, Raj Malhi, Vice Chair Dianne Knippel and Michelle Flanagan attend the July 25 meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will spend up to $917,996 for a new bus wash system for the transit agency’s fleet of battery-electric buses.

The transit agency’s Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously authorized Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins to execute a contract with Sacramento-based Air & Lube Systems Inc. to purchase equipment and installation of a replacement bus wash system for an amount not to exceed $917,996.

