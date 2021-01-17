PASADENA — A 47-year-old transient was arrested after he got into another man’s car, assaulted the driver and attempted to drive off, police said.
The attempted carjacking took place about 11 p.m. Friday in Pasadena, police said.
The suspect, identified as Charles Delvine Stanfield, first told the 72-year-old victim to drive him to a 99-cents store, Pasadena police Lt. Anthony Burgess told the Daily Breeze.
However, when Stanfield believed the man was instead driving to the Pasadena police station, he began assaulting the victim and ordered him to stop the car, the paper reported.
