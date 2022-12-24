LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Henry Berg-Brousseau, a transgender rights advocate whose story helped inspire opposition to trans-restrictive legislation in Kentucky, has died. He was 24.

Berg-Brousseau died, Friday, said his mother, state Sen. Karen Berg. He “long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance,” she said in a news release. The cause was suicide, she said.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The Suicide rate amongst the gender confused is 10x that of the non gender confused. Yet the MSM media has no problem "pushing" the Transgender Recruitment Agenda...Why is that....? So that they have more people to choose from on Match.Com...?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.