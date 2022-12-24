LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Henry Berg-Brousseau, a transgender rights advocate whose story helped inspire opposition to trans-restrictive legislation in Kentucky, has died. He was 24.
Berg-Brousseau died, Friday, said his mother, state Sen. Karen Berg. He “long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance,” she said in a news release. The cause was suicide, she said.
Berg-Brousseau, of Arlington, Va., was the deputy press secretary for politics for the Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organizations.
“Henry was first and foremost a fighter and an advocate. He was fighting for transgender rights as a teenager in Kentucky, far earlier than he should have had to,” HRC president Kelley Robinson said in a statement. “As part of his job at HRC, he faced down anti-transgender vitriol every single day, and no one was more aware of the harm that anti-transgender rhetoric, messaging, and legislation could have on his community.”
His mother, a Democrat from Louisville, said her son had finally found a community, “but that could not undo the brokenness that he already felt.”
(1) comment
The Suicide rate amongst the gender confused is 10x that of the non gender confused. Yet the MSM media has no problem "pushing" the Transgender Recruitment Agenda...Why is that....? So that they have more people to choose from on Match.Com...?
