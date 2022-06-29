LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority and MV Transportation could not wait until Friday to start their new partnership, so they began, a week early.
AVTA’s contract with Transdev Services Inc., which handled transit operations and maintenance services for the past 16 years, was set to expire, on Thursday.
“Following several discussions with the chairman (Marvin Crist) and myself, we believe it was in our best interest, the agency’s best interest, to end the relationship with Transdev prior to June 30,” Executive Director/CEO Martin J. Tompkins said at the Tuesday morning AVTA Board of Directors meeting.
Transdev and MV Transportation were amenable to the early transition, he said.
“There was a lot of items to work through with the termination agreement and other details to make it possible,” Tompkins said.
MV Transportation representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.
AVTA’s Board of Directors, on March 23, unanimously approved a three-year, approximately $67.3 million contract with Dallas-based MV Transportation.
Transdev did not bid on the contract. Transdev’s contract with AVTA was set to end, Thursday, but it ended, June 24, instead. MV Transportation was set to start, on Friday. The company took over passenger operations on June 25, instead. Monday was the first big day for MV Transportation.
“The Saturday was a light day, the big push was (Monday),” Tompkins said. “MV’s first real start date was (Monday).”
He and other AVTA officials met with MV officials, early Saturday and Monday mornings, to support them however they could.
“There were minor hiccups and areas to improve were noted,” Tompkins said.
He considered the transition a huge success, overall.
Director Michelle Flanagan praised Tompkins and those who made the transition happen sooner than expected.
“I don’t even like to bring in a new website to my company,” she said. “You guys changed incredible things and I am super proud of you. Thank you.”
Crist said they did a good job.
Teamsters Local 848, which represents the former Transdev employees, launched a strike against the company on June 3, alleging unfair labor practices. Union workers worked, since Jan. 1, without a contract.
Union members received a salary increase between 30% to 38% effective, Jan. 1. Transdev threatened to take the pay increase away from the drivers and lock them out, Joe Pimentel, the business representative for Teamsters Local 848 said at the time.
Negotiations broke down after Transdev announced that it would not seek a new contract with the AVTA. The union and Transdev have been negotiating the effects of the firm’s exit.
MV Transportation has an obligation to hire the current union members. The company also offered new drivers a higher starting wage. The union sent an unconditional return to work offer, on June 6, and offered to return to work immediately. However, AVTA buses did not resume service, until June 9.
