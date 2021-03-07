EDWARDS AFB — A non-military aircraft used by a test pilot school crashed Friday morning near Edwards Air Force Base.
An Aermacchi MB-326 Impala jet trainer took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port before it went down around 10:10 a.m. northwest of the base, according to a statement from the National Test Pilot School.
The aircraft was conducting flight test training prior to the accident, and both pilots were able to eject safely from the jet. EAFB later confirmed in a tweet that both pilots were transported to a nearby hospital.
The National Transportation Safety Board was also alerted of the incident, according to the statement released by the school.
The school also said that additional details of the incident will be provided as they become available.
The National Test Pilot School, which is at the Mojave Air and Space Port, is the only nonprofit civilian test pilot school in the country.
