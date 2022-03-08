LANCASTER — Traffic was diverted for about three hours, Monday morning, when a southbound Metrolink train collided with a vehicle on the tracks at the Avenue M crossing.
The solo driver of the vehicle was injured, but is expected to make a full recovery, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Public Information Officer Ali Villalobos said.
No one on the train was injured, according to Gina Mack of Metrolink.
The collision occurred at about 9:20 a.m., with the train en route to the Palmdale station, when the vehicle heading east on Avenue M did not fully cross the railroad tracks, leaving the rear tires on the white boundary line. The train, unable to stop in time, hit the rear of the vehicle, Villalobos said.
The crossing arms were functioning properly, she said.
The incident involved the 212 Train from Lancaster to Los Angeles. The approximately 60 passengers were provided with ride share options to reach their destination, Mack said.
Additionally, two more trains on the Antelope Valley Line, the 218 to Los Angeles and the 209 into Lancaster, were delayed and also offered ride share options, she said.
The tracks were cleared for normally scheduled service at about 12:15 p.m.
