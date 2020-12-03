FRESNO — A small child was killed when a minivan was struck by a train while a family was waiting to enter a drive-through Christmas lights display in central California, police said.
The van with four people inside was stopped at an intersection in Fresno when it was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening, police Lt. Andre Benson said.
Investigators are trying to determine how the vehicle got stuck on the tracks.
