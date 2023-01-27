Obit Schonely Basketball

Former radio announcer for the Portland Trail Blazers Bill Schonely reacts to the fans as he is honored during halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, April 10, in Portland, Ore.

 Steve Dykes/AP Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died, on Saturday. He was 93.

Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team’s broadcaster for its inaugural season, in 1970, and held the job for some 28 years — including the team’s NBA championship run, in 1977.

