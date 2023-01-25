MONTEREY PARK — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state.
Word that a gunman had killed seven people at two mushroom farms in a scenic coastal stretch of Northern California came just hours after Gavin Newsom spoke of his fatigue and frustration with mass shootings.
“I can’t keep doing them,” he told reporters, earlier in the day, in Monterey Park. “Saying the same thing over and over and over again, it’s insane.”
Yet he was in Half Moon Bay, on Tuesday, to address the third mass shooting in just over a week in a state with some of the nation’s toughest gun laws and lowest gun death rates.
“Tragedy upon tragedy,” is how Newsom described the killings after learning of the most recent one.
In Monterey Park, 11 people were killed and nine wounded when a 72-year-old gunman shot up a dance hall in an Asian American community that had been celebrating Lunar New Year’s Eve, on Saturday night. The gunman later took his own life.
A week earlier, at least two assailants fatally shot a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby, and killed four others in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that remained unsolved.
“Our hearts are with the people in California,” President Joe Biden said, Tuesday, at a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders. “They’ve been a rough, rough couple of days.”
Biden noted that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., introduced an assault weapons ban, and he urged lawmakers to pass it.
The recent slayings moved California up five slots to 26th place on the number of fatal mass shootings per capita in the US since 2006, according to a USA Today/AP/Northeastern University mass killing database. The database counts only killings of at least four people.
While California has the highest number of fatal mass shootings — 49, including the recent three — it had ranked 31st beforehand when adjusted for being the nation’s most populous state with nearly 40 million residents.
The US Centers for Disease Control lists California as having the 10th lowest gun mortality rate in the country per 100,000 residents. It’s 20th lowest in terms of homicide rate.
With the back-to-back killings, detectives at both ends of the state were trying to answer the question that often goes unanswered in the face of senseless violence: Why?
Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna called the dance hall gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, a “mad man” and said investigators were looking into whether he had relationships with the people who were shot at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
Tran fired 42 rounds at the ballroom popular with older Asian Americans. He then drove to another nearby dance hall where an employee wrested a modified 9 mm submachine gun-style weapon away from him, Luna said.
Tran fatally shot himself, Sunday, as officers surrounded the van he was inside. A handgun was recovered from the van, which matched descriptions of the vehicle he used to get away from the dance studio.
Mounds of flowers, including dozens of yellow and white mums, were left in front of the studio’s closed gates, Tuesday. On a brick column next to the gates someone taped a piece of blue paper with the typed “Ban Semi-automatic Rifles” and below it a translation in Chinese.
