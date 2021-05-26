ANTELOPE VALLEY — A substantial increase in the number of serious and fatal traffic collisions has occurred in the Antelope Valley in recent years.
The extent of the injuries suffered by those involved is directly related to the speed at which the collision occurred. Because of the increased number of traffic collisions, deputies from the Palmdale and Lancaster Sheriff’s Stations, along with officers from the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley area have teamed up to form the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force (AVTTF).
The officers and deputies will conduct speed enforcement operations throughout the valley in hopes of reducing the number of injuries and fatalities associated with traffic collisions.
“Recently, AVTTF’s inaugural speed enforcement operation took place on Avenue M near Challenger Way in the City of Lancaster for approximately 2½ hours,” a CHP Antelope Valley Facebook post said. “It resulted in 85 speeding citations being issued, 1 verbal warning, 1 impounded vehicle, and 1 misdemeanor arrest.”
Similar enforcement operations will be conducted throughout the Valley in the future. Antelope Valley drivers are reminded to be attentive, drive sober and defensive and slow down.
“The life you save may be a friend, relative, or your own,” the Facebook post said.
