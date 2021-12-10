LANCASTER — More than 130 citations were issued in a speed enforcement operation, held on Wednesday.
The operation by the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force included participation from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations and the California Highway Patrol.
Deputies and officers worked on Avenue K near Elm Street for three hours, beginning at 9 a.m., according to a release from Sgt. Michael Politano of the Lancaster station.
The operation was part of ongoing efforts to reduce fatal and injury collisions in the Valley. Last year, in Lancaster, there were a reported 29 fatal and more than 800 injury collisions, according to the release.
Speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal collisions, and the speed involved is directly related to the extent of the injuries incurred in collisions, according to the release.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will continue to hold similar operations in the future. Motorists are reminded to slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober, so as to avoid a collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.