PALMDALE — A seemingly routine traffic stop of a vehicle driving without headlights near midnight last July is under investigation after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy from the Palmdale station threw two punches at a woman as she held a baby in her arms, the department announced Wednesday.
During the July 13, 2022, traffic deputies smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Four women and three infants were in the vehicle. The infants were not secured in child car seats; instead, they were being held in the arms of the women, Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters at a Wednesday evening press conference.
“As a result, deputies on scene made the discretionary decision to arrest the passengers and the driver for felony child endangerment,” Luna said. “The male driver was also arrested for driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence of alcohol.”
An edited eight-minute, 21-second body-worn camera video of the incident released Wednesday begins with a male deputy talking to a woman sitting cross-legged on the ground while she holds an infant. The deputy reaches out and holds the woman’s hand.
“Go ahead, talk to me,” the deputy said. “I’m listening.”
“Look at me,” the woman said. “I am a mother; I take care of these babies by myself.”
The woman asked why they were told they could find someone to pick them up, get the children and put them in car seats.
“We didn’t realize you guys had that many kids,” a female deputy said in the video. “You guys each have a kid in the back seat.”
The female deputy asks if she will hand the baby over.
“I don’t want to have to snatch her and have my partner grab your arms,” the female deputy said. “That’s the last thing I want to do.”
She added, “We’re going to take the baby one way or another, and I don’t want to be rude about it.”
The seated woman explained that she was stranded and had no other way to get home.
“No one has car seats in the car for the children,” the male deputy said. “That is a big safety concern.”
The woman said a car seat was in the trunk.
The mother and the male deputy continued to go back and forth for several minutes.
The woman started screaming when the deputies took the baby from her arms.
“No, no, no, please,” she said as deputies handcuffed her. “Please, please, please.”
At this point, another woman, standing and holding a three-week old infant with one arm, is heard saying, “Y’all gonna have to shoot me dead. … I’m not going to let you take my baby.”
What appears to be four deputies try to restrain the woman and take the baby as she continues to scream. A male deputy in the upper left corner of the frame can be seen and heard throwing two punches toward the woman.
“I found the punching of the woman and the circumstances completely unacceptable,” Luna said.
Luna confirmed the woman was punched twice in the face.
The incident happened last year under former Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Luna said he only learned about it several days ago when it was brought to his attention by an area chief.
Luna called it an “isolated incident committed by an individual that will be held accountable.”
The deputy is no longer in the field, he said, adding that state law precludes him from discussing the disciplinary actions that he has taken in the matter.
Luna directed the professional standards division to refer the incident to the LA County District Attorney’s office for criminal consideration. The Los Angeles FBI office will also look into the matter.
“The FBI is in communication with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department regarding the July 2022 incident and will review the facts to determine whether a violation of federal law occurred,” the FBI said in a statement.
The Association for Los Angeles County Deputies, the union that represents deputies, released a statement saying the video does not tell the entire story about the traffic stop.
“The video makes one thing obvious — police work is demanding and unpredictable,” ALADS President Richard Pippin said in a statement. “Any dispute over the control of infants on the roadway at 12:30 a.m. during an arrest of the driver of the car these children were riding in without proper restraints is a bad situation. Apparently, our deputies and the on-scene patrol supervisor had determined it wasn’t safe for the children to leave with the parents who were going to be taken into custody.
“The physical safety of the infants was clearly our deputies’ highest priority, as they were seen pleading with the women for a lengthy period. There will be a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking, and some will no doubt say that things could have been done differently. We will let the public decide that for themselves. A full investigation and due process for all involved — including those who work through the night to keep our communities and our children safe — will yield that information. In the meantime, we urge everyone to remain calm and allow the rule of law to work.”
Fifth District County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, called the video footage “gut-wrenching.”
“My heart aches for the children that we see in this video and for their mothers,” Barger said in a statement.
Barger commended Luna for bringing the incident to light.
“He — and I — are committed to constitutional policing,” Barger’s statement continued.
“There is no room to tolerate law enforcement practices that do not meet the standards that constitutional policing upholds. I also support accountability measures that will make things better in the long run. Discipling deputies, including firing them, is an immediate but short term fix. Investing in training and increased supervision yields long lasting change.
“To the law enforcement community who will also see this video today and whose work will be judged harshly in the court of public opinion, I want you to know that I value your work.”
Luna’s press conference came a week after he addressed the media on another use of force incident from on June 24 outside the WinCo Foods grocery store on Avenue K in Lancaster. Deputies responded to a 911 call for a reported robbery in progress at the store. After arriving on scene, they encountered a Black man and a woman in the parking lot who allegedly matched the description of the suspects given to 911 by store employees. The encounter was caught on video by a community member in the parking lot.
As the deputies detained and handcuffed the man, the woman filmed the encounter with her cellphone. One of the deputies then went to her and reached toward her arm, seemingly in an attempt to take the phone. The woman was thrown to the ground and pepper-sprayed by a deputy. The incident prompted outrage by community activists who called for the deputies to be terminated and staged a unity rally on July 5 that drew about 150 people. They also called for the removal of Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Capt. John Lecrivain, who was reassigned this week to Court Services Division, the department said.
The sheriff’s department hasn’t presented a case to our office in either incident, the LA District Attorney’s office said in an email.
