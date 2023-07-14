PALMDALE — A seemingly routine traffic stop of a vehicle driving without headlights near midnight last July is under investigation after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy from the Palmdale station threw two punches at a woman as she held a baby in her arms, the department announced Wednesday.

During the July 13, 2022, traffic deputies smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Four women and three infants were in the vehicle. The infants were not secured in child car seats; instead, they were being held in the arms of the women, Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters at a Wednesday evening press conference.

