ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
They deputies learned the driver, Michael Strickland, 43, was on post-community release supervision, after being released from prison. He also had several active warrants, officials reported.
A search of Strickland’s car yielded about 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a vial of possible liquid PCP and several items indicating drug sales.
He was arrested and booked into the Mojave jail for numerous criminal charges, including possession of narcotics, drug sales, transporting drugs and possession of paraphernalia, officials reported.
