PALMDALE — Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station’s Traffic Unit on Tuesday conducted their first operation of the new year.
Their mission was to target traffic issues around the construction zone on Pearblossom Highway.
The operation focused primarly on drivers who drove around “road closed” signs and barriers used to block traffic from construction zones. It lasted for four hours and a total of 51 citations were issued.
“There are numerous detour arrows and K-rails that block the construction zones,” a news release said. “Due to civilians ignoring these signs and barriers, an operation was established — not only to protect the roads under construction, but (also) to protect the construction workers.”
Deputies with the Traffic Unit want drivers to know that, despite the road being mostly paved, it’s still not open to drive on.
“Please follow the detour signs established or take an alternate route to get to your destination,” the news release said. “Our motor units will continue to monitor this area and issue citations as needed.”
