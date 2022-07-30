LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department announced, Friday that officers will conduct a traffic enforcement operation on the Sixth Street Bridge in the wake of a recent spate of illegal activity.

The operation will be conducted on the bridge, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, and is intended “to ensure safe passage and movement along the bridge itself,” according to police.

