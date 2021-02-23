LANCASTER — A traffic collision on 10th Street West left one man dead over the weekend.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators are exploring the circumstances surrounding the collision that occurred at 5:21 p.m., Saturday at 10th Street West, South of Avenue H-12.
The preliminary findings of the investigation suggest a male adult was driving a Mercedes, when he did a U-turn on 10th Street West, to begin traveling southbound. At that time, another male driving a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling on 10th Street West, northbound. The truck collided with the Mercedes, resulting in fatal injuries to the car’s driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, however, speed does not appear to be a factor. It’s not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lancaster Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
