LANCASTER — A traffic collision claimed yet another life on Saturday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station traffic investigators are probing the circumstances that led to the fatal collision at 1:59 p.m., on Challenger Way and Avenue J-3.
The preliminary investigation suggests that a female adult, driving a black Toyota Corolla, entered Challenger Way, eastbound, from the Auto Zone driveway. As she did so, she entered the path of a black BMW being driven by a male adult. The BMW was traveling southbound on Challenger Way.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but speed may have been a factor. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Lancaster Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.