Trader Joe’s

 Drawings courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — A Trader Joe’s food assembly and distribution facility is set for development in Palmdale, city officials announced Tuesday.

The facility is to be built on a 104-acre site on the southeast corner of Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West.

