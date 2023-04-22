Lancaster Planning Commission

The Lancaster Planning Commission, during its Monday evening meeting, approved a tract map for a 103-single-family-home development on the city’s east side.

 Screenshot

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a development of 103 single-family eastside homes during Monday’s meeting.

The map by applicant Rodeo Credit Enterprises LLC would subdivide approximately 26 acres at the southeast corner of 30th Street East and Nugent Street.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.