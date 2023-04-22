LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a development of 103 single-family eastside homes during Monday’s meeting.
The map by applicant Rodeo Credit Enterprises LLC would subdivide approximately 26 acres at the southeast corner of 30th Street East and Nugent Street.
The lot sizes would range from 7,002 square feet to 12,095 square feet. The proposed development is arranged around three cul-de-sac streets. Streets within the subdivision would be public, with access provided from 32nd Street East and Nugent Street.
“This provides an additional housing choice for individuals,” a staff report by senior planner Cynthia Campaña said. “In addition, the proposed project would help with the production of housing units to meet the 9,023-unit demand.”
The commission voted 4-0, with Chairman James Vose and commissioners King Moore II and Daniel Tufts absent. The commission also approved a mitigated negative declaration for the project.
The proposed project would join other proposed housing projects for the eastside area. Last year, the Planning Commission approved three tentative tract maps submitted by applicant Royal Investors for a total of 115 single-family homes.
One of the proposed projects would be across the street from the proposed development approved Monday. The map would subdivide approximately 10 acres into 39 single-family residential lots at the southwest corner of 30th Street East and Nugent Street. Another map would subdivide approximately nine acres at the southeast corner of 25th Street East and Nugent Street into 37 single-family residential lots. A third map would subdivide approximately 9.92 acres at the northeast corner of Nugent Street and 20th Street East into 30 single-family lots.
