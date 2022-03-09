LANCASTER — The Planning Commission granted a three-year extension for an approved tentative tract map, to allow for the subdivision of 169 single-family residential lots in the R-10,000 zoning designation on approximately 40 acres.
The property is located east of 55th Street West between avenues K and K-8.
The site is currently vacant and the proposed subdivision would provide new roads, landscape, lighting and housing to the area.
The tentative tract map was set to expire on Jan. 27. Applicant, Global Investment and Development LLC, needs additional time to complete improvement drawings in order to obtain the necessary permits from the city, according to a staff report. The tentative tract map’s new expiration date is Jan. 27, 2025.
