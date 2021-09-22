LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a subdivision of 39 single-family residential lots, on approximately 9.92 acres, at the northeast corner of Nugent Street and 20th Street East.
Applicant Royal Investors Group, LLC first submitted a tentative tract map for the proposed development in January 2006. The commission approved the map in August 2006 and it expired in August 2018. The conditions of approval do not call for a homeowners association due to a lack of public improvements.
The landscaping on 20th Street East would be dedicated to the city as part of the landscape maintenance district, so it would not be maintained by a homeowners association, according to Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain.
The primary entrant to the proposed subdivision would be from Nugent Street. The elevations and floor plans for the proposed development would be reviewed and approved by the city’s Architectural and Design Commission prior to the issuance of construction permits for the compliance with the city’s design guidelines, according to a staff report by Swain.
The commission approved the tentative tract map, 5-0, with commissioners Rutger Parris and Daniel Tufts absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.