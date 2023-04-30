LANCASTER — Antelope Valley High School seniors Ra’Mya Pittman and Legacey Laidley volunteered to assist with Friday’s Overcoming Obstacles Unified Track Meet.

The event, hosted Friday by Antelope Valley High School on Mays Field at Brent Newcomb Stadium, gives students with developmental disabilities an opportunity to compete against other in athletic events and also meet students from other schools.

