LANCASTER — Antelope Valley High School seniors Ra’Mya Pittman and Legacey Laidley volunteered to assist with Friday’s Overcoming Obstacles Unified Track Meet.
The event, hosted Friday by Antelope Valley High School on Mays Field at Brent Newcomb Stadium, gives students with developmental disabilities an opportunity to compete against other in athletic events and also meet students from other schools.
“I never did this before, so I thought it would be exciting for the first time to try,” Pittman said.
She wanted to help and show her support.
Laidley, who has served as basketball and volleyball manger, worked the event last year.
“Since I’m involved with sports, they just put me in there,” she said. “It’s fun seeing everybody out supporting (the students) and having fun.”
More than 500 students are participating this year, including 460 special needs students. They represented each of the District’s eight comprehensive high schools: Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill. Another 50 general education students also participated. The events included 50-, 75-, 100- and 200-meter sprints, a tennis ball toss, running long jump and relay races.
“Our kids get really excited about it; they have a great time,” Highland High School Special Education Teacher Nick Vroman said. “It’s just a good event for our kids. It’s nice that all the schools come together for it and we just get to honor our special needs kids.”
Highland High student Jaylen Taylor-Tindle competed in the 200-meter boys sprint, 4-by-100 boys relay race and the running long jump. This is his third time competing in the track meet.
“I just like running, having fun,” he said.
Highland student TaJanae Henderson competed in the girls 50-meter sprint, the tennis ball toss and the girls 4-by-100 relay.
“I just like it,” she said. “It’s kind of not easy; it depends on the personal fast versus each other.”
Lancaster High School Teacher Rachel Parker said her students have been “super excited” for the event.
“They’ve been planning for it all year,” she said.
Teldrick Albrecq competed in the sprint and tennis ball throw.
“I’m excited,” he said before the event.
Lancaster High junior Esteban Saravia did the tennis ball toss and the 100-meter boys sprint.
“I think about and I’m all prepared,” he said when asked how he got ready for the event.
Quartz Hill High junior Jameson Harris competed in the tennis ball toss and 50-meter sprint.
“I hope I win,” he said, adding it was also fun to compete and test himself.
Student Christopher Samuel Davis competed in the long jump and 200-meter boys sprint.
“I did this last year, so I know what to do,” he said.
Quartz Hill sophomore Landen Garza competed in the tennis ball toss and a running event.
“I’m confident in the ball throwing; the running not so much because I have horrible stamina,” he said.
