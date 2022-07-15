PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy charter school hopes to add an Independent Study program to provide current students only more options for learning; the proposed change requires a material revision to the charter petition.
The charter school would not enroll new students under the Independent Study program if it is approved.
The District’s Board of Trustees conducted a public hearing on the proposed material revision, Tuesday evening.
“The staff is currently reviewing the petition for the material revision for Palmdale Aerospace Academy,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said at the hearing. Palmdale School District staff are reviewing the proposed revision, he added.
Palmdale School District first authorized the award-winning charter school, in July 2011. The school opened, in 2012, with 540 students in seventh through ninth grades. The school now serves about 2,340 students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.
“When you do a material revision, it’s only about what we want to add to our program, not about the whole chartering document,” Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell said at the hearing.
The Aerospace Academy has never offered Independent Study. The charter has received requests for Independent Study over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons vary from health issues to students who desire a deeper dive in some subjects to parents who prefer to home school their students.
The Aerospace Academy could not institute an Independent Study program because it was not part of its charter. The charter school lost about 104 students over the last two years during the pandemic to non-classroom based independent charter programs.
“It would not increase our enrollment,” Braswell explained at the hearing. “Instead, it would give TPAA the ability to offer our currently enrolled students the opportunity to receive instruction in their home environment.”
The Independent Study program would be capped at 20% of the total student population, based on interest. Independent Study students would have access to the same curriculum and receive all required services such as counseling, special education and English learner services as well as clubs and other activities.
Maldonado thanked Braswell for her comments.
“We did write it in the records (that) you’re not increasing enrollments,” he said. He also thanked the Board members, District staff and other partners including the City of Palmdale for their work.
Braswell agreed.
“I enjoy it myself,” she said. “It helps us to have an understanding of what we’re trying to do and making sure that we understand each other and have a really good partnership.”
“It’s come a long way in the last few years from where we started to where we do understand and we’re working for what’s best for both of us and it’s not a tug-og-war anymore,” Trustee Nancy Smith said.
Should the Palmdale School District Board of Education approve the material revision, the Independent Study program would most likely start, in the winter. The Aerospace Academy would also have to negotiate the working conditions with the Palmdale Aerospace Teachers Association.
