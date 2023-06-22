Marine Mammal Deaths

Dead and injured marine mammals line the shore Tuesday on a beach in Santa Barbara County. Numerous sick and dead sea lions and dolphins have been found along the coast this month; experts believe a bloom of harmful algae is to blame.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Marine mammal rescue organizations have been swamped with reports of sick and dead sea lions and dolphins along the Southern California coast this month, and experts believe a bloom of harmful algae is to blame.

Hundreds of sea lions are believed to have died in the first weeks of June, according to a statement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, known as NOAA Fisheries.

