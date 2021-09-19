PALMDALE — Two Mental Health Virtual Town Halls will be held this week to offer participants tools for coping with mental health concerns.
The sessions, held via Zoom, will be offered in English and Spanish language versions.
The English session will take place on Monday, and the Spanish language version on Wednesday.
Both sessions run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sessions will include training by Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in Question, Persuade and Refer. These methods teach individuals how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis, and to question, persuade and refer someone for help.
The sessions coincide with Suicide Prevention Month in September
The town hall sessions are presented by the City of Palmdale, Pueblo Y Salud and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people age 10 to 34 and the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States.
Registration is required and may be completed by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org, and including “Mental Health Town Hall-English” or “Mental Health Town Hall-Spanish” in the subject line.
Staff will respond to the email with instructions for joining the Zoom meetings.
Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or who needs to talk to someone immediately, call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.
