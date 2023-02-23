CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will host a special Town Hall meeting tonight to gather public input on how it should allocate the more than $2.5 million in outstanding federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city was awarded approximately $3.3 million as part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill intended to aid communities and governments in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Act was signed in March 2021. The funds must be obligated for projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
So far, only about $800,000 of the funding has been allocated, for an IT project to repair damage caused by a June 2021 cyber attack and to upgrade the city’s computer systems with increased security.
As it was formulating the delayed 2022-2023 budget, city staff identified a number of one-time expenses across the city’s departments that would qualify for funding under the ARPA rules, which have been relaxed since the initial allocations, giving local governments greater discretion in how the funds are spent, according to the staff report.
The Council, however, elected to engage in more extensive public outreach to gather residents’ input as to how the funds should be allocated.
The staff report includes a list of projects submitted by various departments that could benefit from the ARPA funding.
These projects range in estimated cost from $10,000 for a walking path around Central Park to $1 million for a water line replacement project.
Among the more expensive requests are $500,000 toward a new fire truck, $480,000 to $850,000 to rehabilitate a water well and $250,000 for a snack bar for the Little League fields.
