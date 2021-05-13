PALMDALE — The City will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on at 10 a.m. Monday.
It will focus on children and their families and feature local experts to help parents and community members better understand ways to help teens.
The featured topic will be “Understanding Non-Suicidal Self-Injury and Suicidal Ideation: A Guide for Children and Parents,” presented by Stacy Alvey and Monika Gylys from the Palmdale School District.
Those interested need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting. Participants who take the brief trivia challenge at the end of the presentation will have an opportunity to win a self-care gift box.
Free mental health awareness tool kits are available in hard copy form at Community Programs, 823 East Ave. Q-9, Suite A, or on the City’s website at https://cityofpalmdale.org/1097/Mental-Health-Awareness-Month
The website also lists daily mental health tips and activities that are free of charge.
“May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the City is focusing on the mental health needs of our community, especially our front-line workers, children and veterans,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “The physical and economic burdens our community members continue to face due to COVID-19 are placing a heavy toll on everyone’s mental well-being. Remember, you are not alone. Palmdale cares about you.”
Those who are experiencing anxiety or depression, or need to talk to someone immediately, can call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.